Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $1.13. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 117,157 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Air France-KLM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 116.09% and a net margin of 3.30%.The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

