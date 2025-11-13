Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $1.13. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 117,157 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Air France-KLM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 116.09% and a net margin of 3.30%.The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
