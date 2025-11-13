SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Trading Up 5.2% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Smc Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) were up 5.2% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.36. Approximately 43,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 552,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. SMC had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 18.00%.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SMC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SMC currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

