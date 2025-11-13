Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $11.11. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $10.2340, with a volume of 1,411,993 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on JMIA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Jumia Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jumia Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($999.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.63 million during the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.52% and a negative return on equity of 89.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 30.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 399,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 93,184 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 28.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

