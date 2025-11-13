3i Group (LON:III) Trading Down 15.4% – Time to Sell?

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,373 and last traded at GBX 3,444. Approximately 49,767,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 800% from the average daily volume of 5,528,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,069.

A number of brokerages have commented on III. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 4,500 to GBX 4,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 5,000 to GBX 5,150 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 3i Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,816.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,167.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of £33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01.

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

