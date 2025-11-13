Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.95 and last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 2524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,917 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,831,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 60,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

