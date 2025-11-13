Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 5,387,574 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 529% from the average session volume of 856,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

