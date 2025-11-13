Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21,474,836.47 and last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 13254126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EEX shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Emerald from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Emerald from $7.90 to $7.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

The stock has a market cap of $806.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.80 million. Emerald had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.20%. Emerald has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Emerald’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerald by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Emerald by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Emerald by 18.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Emerald during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Emerald in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

