Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hennes & Mauritz in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hennes & Mauritz in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hennes & Mauritz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hennes & Mauritz to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hennes & Mauritz Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.77 billion. Hennes & Mauritz had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

