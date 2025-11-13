Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 46725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PROSY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prosus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V.

