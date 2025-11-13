Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 79.01%.

Great Elm Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 14.34 and a current ratio of 14.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. Great Elm Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.51.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Great Elm Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

