PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $9.82. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 2,424,531 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%.The business had revenue of $937.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.30 million.

PagSeguro Digital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,603,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,100,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $20,106,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 288.8% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,631,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,538,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 982,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

