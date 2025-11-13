Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.81. Sweetgreen shares last traded at $5.8250, with a volume of 951,685 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Jonathan Neman purchased 179,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $999,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 179,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,688. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet purchased 18,115 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $99,813.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,813.65. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SG shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Sweetgreen from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $691.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $172.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.29 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sweetgreen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

