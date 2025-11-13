Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 51,214,778 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 26,892,924 shares.The stock last traded at $7.2350 and had previously closed at $5.51.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 130.48% and a negative net margin of 300.11%.The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 million. Ondas has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Get Ondas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ondas in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ondas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Busey Bank bought a new position in Ondas during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.43.

About Ondas

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.