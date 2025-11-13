Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $29.79. Oruka Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 21,393 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ORKA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Oruka Therapeutics from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORKA. Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,572,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 424,750 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,012,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 292,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 100.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 354,821 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 603,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 58,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Car Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Car Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.30.

About Oruka Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.