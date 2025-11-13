Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.31, but opened at $22.67. Firefly Aerospace shares last traded at $21.6830, with a volume of 3,351,886 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Firefly Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Firefly Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Institutional Trading of Firefly Aerospace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Firefly Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $19,471,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $4,353,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Firefly Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,409,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $14,468,000. Finally, LBP AM SA purchased a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,795,000.

Firefly Aerospace Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88.

Firefly Aerospace Company Profile

Firefly Aerospace is a market leading space and defense technology company with an established track record of success providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, government, and commercial customers. Our mission is to enable responsive, regular, and reliable launch, transit, and operations in space for our customers across the globe.

