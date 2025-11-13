Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter. Samsonite Group had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.98%.

Samsonite Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SMSEY traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. 4,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,391. Samsonite Group has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Samsonite Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsonite Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Samsonite Group

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

