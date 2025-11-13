Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $231.00 to $165.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Molina Healthcare traded as low as $138.65 and last traded at $140.4970, with a volume of 63437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.03.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $158.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.93.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.55.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($2.13). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 1.98%.The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
