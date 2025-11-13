WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $15.99 Million Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $15,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASML by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after purchasing an additional 367,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of ASML by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,215,000 after purchasing an additional 307,214 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,183,000 after purchasing an additional 268,172 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 26.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,079,000 after purchasing an additional 199,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,031.13. The company had a trading volume of 219,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,403. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,086.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $970.39 and a 200-day moving average of $824.74. The company has a market capitalization of $405.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Arete Research upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,076.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

