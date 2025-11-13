Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $18,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.84.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.78. 120,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,737. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.88 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.