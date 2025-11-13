United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $528,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1,515.8% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PPG. UBS Group cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.5%

PPG opened at $97.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $130.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

