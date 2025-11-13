PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,295,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 32,615 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $116,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. M&G PLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 39,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 288,816 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,918,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,314,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,168,859 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $284,373,000 after buying an additional 589,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director William H. Mcraven bought 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.96. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Capital One Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.