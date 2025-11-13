Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 708,546 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 708,546 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87,524 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 52.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. UBS Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $84.00 target price on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.94.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,731.33. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,271 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

