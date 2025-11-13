Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,462 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $65,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,257,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,976 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,340,000 after buying an additional 3,943,397 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758,846 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,296,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,709,000 after acquiring an additional 838,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,239,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Shares of PFE opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

