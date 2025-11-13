United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $765,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of NU by 119.0% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 147,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of NU by 46.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 107,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,017 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of NU by 39.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 95,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in NU by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 530,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in NU by 87.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 29,824 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.55.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NU from $15.60 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

