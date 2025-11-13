Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $130,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MMC. Barclays dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $233.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC opened at $182.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.18 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.48.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

