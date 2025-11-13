PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $105.51 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 927,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,371 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $105,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,159,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,220,259,000 after acquiring an additional 592,152 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,560,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,482,000 after purchasing an additional 971,799 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,797,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $524,627,000 after buying an additional 1,766,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after buying an additional 105,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,992,000 after acquiring an additional 85,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.18.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $97.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $130.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average of $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.35%.The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

