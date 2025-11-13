Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $558,075,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,496 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,373,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $511,152,000 after acquiring an additional 549,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,306,572,000 after purchasing an additional 361,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $838,640,000 after purchasing an additional 261,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $372.20. 118,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,647. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $408.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,500 shares of company stock worth $184,803,065. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

