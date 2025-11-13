Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $178,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $28,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $144.29 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.67. The company has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 147.43%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone bought 2,538,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $64,999,998.31. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. The trade was a 51.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Breyer bought 13,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,654.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 68,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,912,817.16. The trade was a 25.27% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 2,565,141 shares of company stock valued at $68,991,351 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $207.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. HSBC cut their price objective on Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.74.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

