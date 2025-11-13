PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 400,484 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,656,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400,484 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $185,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

