Investment Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.23 and a one year high of $168.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

