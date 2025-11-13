Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,075 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $142,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,698,834,000 after purchasing an additional 429,955 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,338,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,877,536,000 after buying an additional 273,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,363,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,771,000 after buying an additional 77,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,729,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,202,733,000 after buying an additional 312,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,534,000 after buying an additional 296,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $2,618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,690,849.40. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,530,682. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $315.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

