Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.97 Billion Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,647,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,329 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,972,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Waste Management by 62.8% in the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 15,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Waste Management by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA raised its holdings in Waste Management by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 4,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the second quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $234.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.79.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $203.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

