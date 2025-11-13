Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $157.00 to $113.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Owens Corning traded as low as $102.92 and last traded at $103.28, with a volume of 1901319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.20.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $210.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.03. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Owens Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.25%.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

