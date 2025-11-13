O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,828 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,433.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 6,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,063.1% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 98,616 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,478.9% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays set a $91.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $98.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.07. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

