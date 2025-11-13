Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,115,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,554,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $558.63 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $591.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

