Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,064,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $4,073,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,779,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,669,000 after purchasing an additional 73,719 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $289,744,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 50,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $315.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.26, for a total transaction of $340,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 98,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,368,277.42. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,682. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

