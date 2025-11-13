PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 7,698 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $98,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 174,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,841,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 731,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,308,000 after buying an additional 94,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $1,819,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 195,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,197,663.20. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,682. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $315.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $342.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $376.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.