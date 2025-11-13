Investment Partners LTD. Invests $257,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after buying an additional 1,359,070 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,686,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,082,000 after purchasing an additional 219,970 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 19.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,416,000 after buying an additional 572,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,132,000 after buying an additional 1,624,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 139,298 shares of company stock worth $17,770,188 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Vertiv from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $165.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.81. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $202.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.66%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

