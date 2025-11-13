Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Stock Price

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

CLBT stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.87. 913,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,185. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.28. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.98 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 34.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Cellebrite DI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 85.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 1,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

