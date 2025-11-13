2,216 Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Bought by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haven Private LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.90.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $183.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.43 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,528.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

