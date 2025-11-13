Richmond Brothers Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Richmond Brothers Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.2% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $682.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $670.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $633.73. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

