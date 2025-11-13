Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Makes New $293,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Elevance Health by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.1% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $325.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.09 and its 200 day moving average is $342.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $458.75.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $316.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $384.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.33.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

