HC Wainwright Raises CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Price Target to $18.00

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.11% from the stock’s current price.

CRMD has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CorMedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of CorMedix stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.46. 705,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,377. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.80. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.63 million. CorMedix had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 42.11%.CorMedix’s quarterly revenue was up 810.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. CorMedix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CorMedix news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 201,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,394.68. This represents a 14.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Hurlburt sold 41,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $537,862.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 176,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,029.20. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 163,997 shares of company stock worth $2,163,617 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

