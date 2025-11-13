HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $232.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s current price.

PRAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Jones Trading began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.36.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRAX

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $182.32. The stock had a trading volume of 27,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,712. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $206.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.82.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.45) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1,668.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.