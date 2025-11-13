ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s previous close.
ONON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of ON from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded ON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ON from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ON from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ON
ON Price Performance
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.35). ON had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 4.45%.The business had revenue of $944.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ON by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,794,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,388,000 after buying an additional 2,416,534 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,848,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,794 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,113,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the second quarter worth about $240,177,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of ON by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,139,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,486,000 after buying an additional 132,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.
About ON
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Oklo’s Meltdown Is Over: A Robust Rebound Lies Ahead
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Reasons On Holding’s Sell-Off Is Over and New Highs Are Coming
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- As Warren Buffett Nears His Exit, Berkshire’s Amassed Record Cash
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.