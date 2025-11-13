ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s previous close.

ONON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of ON from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded ON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ON from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ON from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

ON Price Performance

Shares of ONON traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,569. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. ON has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.35). ON had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 4.45%.The business had revenue of $944.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ON by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,794,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,388,000 after buying an additional 2,416,534 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,848,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,794 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,113,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the second quarter worth about $240,177,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of ON by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,139,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,486,000 after buying an additional 132,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Further Reading

