Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 179.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

LUCD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.08. 145,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,588. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Matheis acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 665,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,751.86. This trade represents a 17.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 35.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

