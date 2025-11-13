BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BTSG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

NASDAQ BTSG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.07. 106,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,841. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. BrightSpring Health Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $6,763,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,131,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,576,945.40. The trade was a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $575,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 131,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,497. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTSG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,915,000 after purchasing an additional 576,906 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,119,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,811 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 264.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,772,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,805 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,568,000 after purchasing an additional 588,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 936.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,276,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,920 shares in the last quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

