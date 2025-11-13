Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 120.70% from the stock’s current price.

CRCL has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point downgraded Circle Internet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

CRCL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.09. 14,709,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,284,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.16. Circle Internet Group has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $298.99.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $739.76 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 260,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $33,088,327.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $4,244,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 248,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,600,094.04. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 831,014 shares of company stock valued at $105,416,046.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

