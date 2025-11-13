Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231,737 shares during the quarter. Watts Water Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $215,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $276.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.59. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $177.59 and a one year high of $287.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $611.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Watts Water Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTS. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WTS

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.