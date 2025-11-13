Citigroup Inc. $C Stake Increased by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 131.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 157.1% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 805.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.0%

Citigroup stock opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $105.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

